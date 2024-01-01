LG UN71 Series 60” Active HDR Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® ( 2020)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
TM100 ( 50Hz)
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
RF/HDMI/CP/USB
-
HLG
RF/HDMI/CP/USB
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes (MR)
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Ready
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Speech to Text
Ready
-
LG Voice Search
Ready
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Ready
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
LG ThinQ
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker (WK7,WK9)
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Ready
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes(Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV (Austrailia, New Zealand, Sinapole, Malaysia, Vietnam)
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Battereis
Yes
L-Con : AAA x 2EA
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
26 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Product Dimension (W/O Stand) (W x H x D) - mm
1368 x 796 x 89.1
-
Product Dimension (W Stand) (W x H x D) - mm
1368 x 857 x 255
