LG SUPER UHD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Refresh rate
200
-
3D
Yes
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
HDR (New) - HDR 10
HDR Super
-
- Dolby
Yes(MR)
-
Picture Engine
Prime Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
ColorPrime
ColorPrime Plus
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
Color Depth (New)
Billion Rich Colors
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Contrast Maximizer
Yes
-
HDR Effect (New)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
40W / 2.2ch (WF:20W)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode (USP New)
ULTRA Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
Yes
-
Magic Sound Tuning (New)
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes(replaced by Magic Sound tuning)
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M16+F16
-
CPU
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60fps, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth (Magic Remote)
Yes
MAIN FEATURE
-
Magic Zoom
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes(RF Only)
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes(RF/Composite)
-
Time Shift (External HDD Needed)
Yes(RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Broswer
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Speech To Text
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
25ea Gujarati, English,Spanish(español), French(français),Portuguese, Russian,Indonesian,Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt), Thai,Arabic,Farsi,Kurdish, Chinese,Malayalam, (India 10 Bengali / Telugu / Marathi / Tamil / Urdu / Kannada / Punjabi / As ,Gujarati, Oriya)
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
6G : 3
-
USB
3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out / Line out
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
2
-
Remote Controller
MR15R
-
AV / Component Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS WITH STAND (WITHOUT PACKING)
-
W x H x D (mm)
1460 x 845 x 52.7
-
W x H x D (mm)
1,459.5 x 96.8 x 281.9
VESA SIZE
-
W*H (mm)
300x300
WEIGHT
-
W/ Stand (kg)
32.5
-
W/O Stand (kg)
30.3
DEPTH (W/O STAND)
-
Thinnest Part (mm)
11.2 x 52.7
ON BEZEL
-
L/R (mm)
15.5
-
Top (mm)
14.1
-
Bottom (mm)
11.4
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,459.5
-
Depth (mm)
281.9
-
Height (mm)
896.8
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,459.5
-
Depth (mm)
52.7
-
Height (mm)
844.5
PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING
-
W/ Stand (kg)
32.5
-
W/O Stand (kg)
30.3
