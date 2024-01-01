We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The World's First 84 inch LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
VIDEO
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Aspect Ratio
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)
-
Triple XD Engine
YES
-
Resolution Upscaler
Plus
-
Smart Enhancer /mtk
YES
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer/L9
YES
-
Contrast Optimizer /locla dimming
YES
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
3 way 10 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Infinite Sound
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Mode
-
Mute
Yes
-
SubWoofer
YES
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
YES
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Quick View (Flashback)
YES
-
e-Manual
YES
-
e-Streamer
YES
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
221W
-
Standby Mode
0.5W
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/o stand) (kg)
68.2
-
SET(w/ stand) (kg)
79.4
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1916 x 1214 x 399
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1916 x 1120 x 39.9
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
3(1:Hub)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
4(w/MHL)
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1(V)
-
LAN
1
CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
FPR
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
YES
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
YES
-
Depth Control (2D to 3D)
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D image Correction/mtk
YES
-
3D Sound Zooming
YES
-
Dual Play/3d
YES
-
Format Audio Detection
YES
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
YES
-
App Store
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
Social Center
YES
-
Search & Recommendation
YES
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
YES
-
3D Effect Game
YES
-
Skype Ready
YES
-
Smart Channel Browser
YES
-
Picture in Picture
YES
-
External Device App Download
YES
NETWORK
-
WiFi Ready / Built-in
YES (Built-in)
-
Window 7 Certified
YES
-
MHL
YES
-
2nd TV Ready
YES
-
WiFi Direct
YES
-
Media Link
YES
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
YES
-
WiDi
YES
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
USB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
USB Version
2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2,000 Pages
-
TOP /Flof/List
Flof
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
YES
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
YES
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
YES
-
Favorite Channel Programming
YES
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
YES
-
On/Off Timer
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
YES
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
Ready
-
Watch & Recording
YES
-
Time Shift
YES
REMOTE CONTROL
-
Conventional Remote
S-con
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
In-Packing
