LG UP80 Series 86" Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® (2021)

LG UP80 Series 86" Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® (2021)

86UP8000PTB

LG UP80 Series 86" Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ® (2021)

(1)
front view with infill image
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    86

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • LCD (IPS, VA)

    Multi

  • Contrast / Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 100(120)Hz

PLATFORM

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Main Processor (SoC)

    α7 Gen4 Processor 4K (LM21U)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture - Face Enhancing

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes - HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes - RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes - RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    Yes (HDMI)

  • 2K HFR

    Yes (HDMI)

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@120p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    Yes - ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

  • Speaker(Sound Output)

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes(Required Bluetooth)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

  • Sound Mode Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Alive

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation/AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Magic Explorer (AI Link)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Apps (LG Store)

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player -> Media Player

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Yes (26)

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes (Australia, NewZealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka)

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (only India, Side)

  • RF In

    1 (Side, RF/Sat) (Differ by region)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone out common)
    (Differ by region)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
    (Differ by region)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W (Differ by region)

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes
    (Differ by region)

  • Energy Standard

    Yes
    (Differ by region)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR21

  • Battereis

    Yes
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

  • Slim Bracket Compatible

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Product Dimesion WxHxD) - Without Stand -mm

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • Product Dimesion WxHxD) - With Stand-mm

    1927 x 1178 x 425

