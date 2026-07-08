Why LG Micro RGB evo?

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Micro RGB, Evolved
The New Color Evolution
Revolutionary color technology with certified Triple 100% Color Coverage brings next-level color precision
Micro RGB evo delivers breakthrough color expression and precision to the RGB TV category. Powered by the new alpha 11 AI Processor, Micro RBG evo with its fine-tuned light control has achieved the highest color reproduction rate to date. Certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB, Micro RGB evo ensures that content from HDR broadcasts, movies, and even graphic design and photography, is rendered in ultra-rich color and detail.
*LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.
Micro RGB Technology goes beyond Mini LED to deliver ultra-precise detail
Micro RGB evo's micro RGB lights are engineered for precision as our smallest individual RGB LEDs ever. This enables your Micro RGB evo TV to deliver pinpoint brightness and color control resulting in picture quality you can enjoy with rich clarity and contrast that even goes beyond QNED's MiniLED capabilities.
Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG's most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine
Powered by our flagship alpha 11 AI Processor, Micro RGB evo takes picture quality to the next level with the processor's new Dual AI Engine. Unlike single AI Engines, a Dual AI Engine can fine-tune texture and sharpness at the same time delivering natural-looking 4K quality, every time you watch.
*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Micro Dimming Ultra powered by OLED's alpha 11 AI Processor delivers fine-tuned contrast
The alpha 11 AI Processor, inherited from LG OLED, now comes with a Dual AI Engine, lending its pixel-level precision to Micro RGB evo. Powered by LG OLED's alpha 11 AI Processor, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, Micro RGB evo's advanced micro dimming zones produce striking contrast and detail in every frame.
*MRGB95 TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.
*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.
A highly acclaimed, award-winning TV
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Motion Booster delivers ultra-fast gaming up to 330Hz for the win
Motion Booster 330 supports boosted refresh rates up to 330Hz, making it ideal for competitive play, while native 4K 165Hz performance with VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium ensures a peak gaming experience.
*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.
*165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.
*Motion Booster 330 delivers up to 330Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.
See outstanding picture quality at 100 inches for more immersive sports action
Enjoy Micro RGB evo's premium color experience at a larger-than-life scale. Immerse yourself in ultra-precise color and detail with a screen size of 100 inches.
Discover Micro RGB evo
|Features
|MRGB95
|MRGB95
|MRGB95
MRGB95
MRGB95
MRGB95
|Size
|100"
|86"
|75"
|Display
|Micro RGB evo 4K, 120 Hz
|Micro RGB evo 4K, 120 Hz
|Micro RGB evo 4K, 120 Hz
|Processor
|alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual Al Engine
|alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual Al Engine
|alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual Al Engine
|Picture
|• RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%)• • Micro Dimming Ultra • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|• RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%)• • Micro Dimming Ultra • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|• RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%)• • Micro Dimming Ultra • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
|Sound
|AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra), DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
|AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra), DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
|AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra), DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
|Speaker
|2.2ch, 40W
|2.2ch, 40W
|2.2ch, 40W
|Voice Control
|Far-field voice recognition
|Far-field voice recognition
|Far-field voice recognition
|Movie
|Dolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 Pro
|Game
|Motion Booster 330, VRR(4K 165Hz), AMD FreeSync Premium, HGiG, ALLM, eARC
|Motion Booster 330, VRR(4K 165Hz), AMD FreeSync Premium, HGiG, ALLM, eARC
|Motion Booster 330, VRR(4K 165Hz), AMD FreeSync Premium, HGiG, ALLM, eARC
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
|Wi-Fi 6, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
|Wi-Fi 6, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
|webOS secured by LG Shield
|AI Magic Remote, AI Voice LD with My Page, AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, Multi AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot
|AI Magic Remote, AI Voice LD with My Page, AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, Multi AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot
|AI Magic Remote, AI Voice LD with My Page, AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, Multi AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot
|Additional Features
|LG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
|LG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
|LG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal
*Differ by countries
*All images above are simulated.
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
*Specifications may vary by model or screen size.
*Support for some features may vary by region and country.