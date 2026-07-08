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Micro RGB, Evolved
The New Color Evolution

LG Micro RGB evo TV with Micro RGB Technology transforms a dull flower into vivid color as Micro RGB evo text appears, followed by a vertical RGB light beam that evolves into crystalline visuals before resolving into a TV screen highlighting its key USPs.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Dynamic Color on an Ultra Big screen centers on a fan in a red shirt celebrating, as the packed stadium scene is revealed on a massive TV in a living room, highlighting lifelike scale and vivid color at home.

Tiny red, green, and blue dots create a waveform shape representing the advanced Micro RGB evo red, green, blue light emission.

Why LG Micro RGB evo?

LG Micro RGB evo is our most premium color experience yet, even going beyond what Micro RGB can offer. It is the first-ever TV to be certified for Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB, covering everything from HDR Cinema, digital editing to next-generation display technologies. Bringing our 13 years of OLED expertise into the RGB cateogry, Micro RGB evo inherits LG's most advanced processor, the alpha 11 AI Processor with sophisticated algorithms for precise image control, producing visuals with exceptional color accuracy and stunning picture quality.

Revolutionary color technology with certified Triple 100% Color Coverage brings next-level color precision

Micro RGB evo delivers breakthrough color expression and precision to the RGB TV category. Powered by the new alpha 11 AI Processor, Micro RBG evo with its fine-tuned light control has achieved the highest color reproduction rate to date. Certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB, Micro RGB evo ensures that content from HDR broadcasts, movies, and even graphic design and photography, is rendered in ultra-rich color and detail.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Color Ultra with certified Triple 100% Color Coverage, showcases its revolutionary color expression by displaying a vividly colorful jellyfish with rich and bright colors and refined contrast.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Color Ultra with certified Triple 100% Color Coverage, showcases its revolutionary color expression by displaying a vividly colorful jellyfish with rich and bright colors and refined contrast.

LG Micro RGB evo TV, featuring Micro RGB ultra-fine color control, delivers 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB as certified by Intertek.

*LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with certified triple 100% color coverage fulfills BT2020 100% broadcast industry standards, displaying a macaw in vivid reds, greens, and blues that fill the screen to demonstrate full-spectrum color accuracy.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with certified triple 100% color coverage fulfills BT2020 100% broadcast industry standards, displaying a macaw in vivid reds, greens, and blues that fill the screen to demonstrate full-spectrum color accuracy.

Color coverage that meets broadcast standards, covering almost all visible color

LG Micro RGB evo TV with certified triple 100% color coverage achieves DCI-P3 100% digital cinema standards, showing an astronaut crossing a desert at sunset to deliver rich HDR visuals and cinematic color expression.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with certified triple 100% color coverage achieves DCI-P3 100% digital cinema standards, showing an astronaut crossing a desert at sunset to deliver rich HDR visuals and cinematic color expression.

Recreates color for lifelike, picture quality, perfectly optimized for cinematic, HDR, and gaming experiences.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with certified triple 100% color coverage supports Adobe Color 100% photography and graphic design standards, presenting an aerial view of turquoise water to highlight refined, accurate color detail.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with certified triple 100% color coverage supports Adobe Color 100% photography and graphic design standards, presenting an aerial view of turquoise water to highlight refined, accurate color detail.

Delivers true photographic clarity and print‑quality color reproduction without compromises.

Micro RGB Technology goes beyond Mini LED to deliver ultra-precise detail

Micro RGB evo's micro RGB lights are engineered for precision as our smallest individual RGB LEDs ever. This enables your Micro RGB evo TV to deliver pinpoint brightness and color control resulting in picture quality you can enjoy with rich clarity and contrast that even goes beyond QNED's MiniLED capabilities.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with Micro RGB Technology transforms a dull flower into vivid color as Micro RGB evo text appears, followed by a vertical RGB light beam that evolves into crystalline visuals before resolving into a TV screen highlighting its key USPs.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Dynamic Color on an Ultra Big screen centers on a fan in a red shirt celebrating, as the packed stadium scene is revealed on a massive TV in a living room, highlighting lifelike scale and vivid color at home.

Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG's most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine

Powered by our flagship alpha 11 AI Processor, Micro RGB evo takes picture quality to the next level with the processor's new Dual AI Engine. Unlike single AI Engines, a Dual AI Engine can fine-tune texture and sharpness at the same time delivering natural-looking 4K quality, every time you watch.

LG Micro RGB evo TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG Micro RGB evo TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Micro Dimming Ultra powered by OLED's alpha 11 AI Processor delivers fine-tuned contrast

The alpha 11 AI Processor, inherited from LG OLED, now comes with a Dual AI Engine, lending its pixel-level precision to Micro RGB evo. Powered by LG OLED's alpha 11 AI Processor, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, Micro RGB evo's advanced micro dimming zones produce striking contrast and detail in every frame.

LG Micro RGB evo TV features the new alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, which powers Micro RGB evo’s pixel-level precision and advanced dimming zones that produce striking contrast and detail in every frame.

LG Micro RGB evo TV features the new alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, which powers Micro RGB evo’s pixel-level precision and advanced dimming zones that produce striking contrast and detail in every frame.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

UL-verified for low blue light — ultra-big picture that's comfortable for your eyes

*MRGB95 TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

 A highly acclaimed, award-winning TV

Innovation Awards Honoree in Imaging by CES

 100MRGB95

The Best Tech Products of 2026 by Reviewed

“LG’s smallest individual red-green-blue LEDs…deliver a full spectrum of color r eproduction.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Motion Booster delivers ultra-fast gaming up to 330Hz for the win

Motion Booster 330 supports boosted refresh rates up to 330Hz, making it ideal for competitive play, while native 4K 165Hz performance with VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium ensures a peak gaming experience.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with Motion Booster 330 delivers ultra-smooth racing gameplay, showing a high-speed track scene with a blurred comparison inset while supporting 165 Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with Motion Booster 330 delivers ultra-smooth racing gameplay, showing a high-speed track scene with a blurred comparison inset while supporting 165 Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 330 delivers up to 330Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

See outstanding picture quality at 100 inches for more immersive sports action

Enjoy Micro RGB evo's premium color experience at a larger-than-life scale. Immerse yourself in ultra-precise color and detail with a screen size of 100 inches.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with a 100-inch display provides immersive sports viewing, showing a large-scale soccer match with lifelike players and stadium detail filling the screen while a viewer raises one arm in celebration.

LG Micro RGB evo TV with a 100-inch display provides immersive sports viewing, showing a large-scale soccer match with lifelike players and stadium detail filling the screen while a viewer raises one arm in celebration.

Discover Micro RGB evo

Table Caption
FeaturesMRGB95MRGB95MRGB95
MRGB95
MRGB95
MRGB95
MRGB95
MRGB95
MRGB95
Size100"86"75"
DisplayMicro RGB evo 4K, 120 HzMicro RGB evo 4K, 120 HzMicro RGB evo 4K, 120 Hz
Processoralpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual Al Enginealpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual Al Enginealpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual Al Engine
Picture• RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%)• • Micro Dimming Ultra • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering) • RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%)• • Micro Dimming Ultra • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering) • RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color Coverage - BT2020 100%, DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%)• • Micro Dimming Ultra • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
SoundAI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra), DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra), DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra), DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
Speaker2.2ch, 40W2.2ch, 40W2.2ch, 40W
Voice ControlFar-field voice recognitionFar-field voice recognitionFar-field voice recognition
MovieDolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 ProDolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 ProDolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 Pro
GameMotion Booster 330, VRR(4K 165Hz), AMD  FreeSync Premium, HGiG, ALLM, eARCMotion Booster 330, VRR(4K 165Hz), AMD  FreeSync Premium, HGiG, ALLM, eARCMotion Booster 330, VRR(4K 165Hz), AMD  FreeSync Premium, HGiG, ALLM, eARC
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 - 4eaWi-Fi 6, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 - 4eaWi-Fi 6, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
webOS secured by LG ShieldAI Magic Remote, AI Voice LD with My Page, AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, Multi AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI ChatbotAI Magic Remote, AI Voice LD with My Page, AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, Multi AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI ChatbotAI Magic Remote, AI Voice LD with My Page, AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, Multi AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot
Additional FeaturesLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal

*Differ by countries

*All images above are simulated.

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*Specifications may vary by model or screen size.

*Support for some features may vary by region and country.