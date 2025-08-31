We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9 Air (Calming Beige)
LG CordZero™ A9 Air (Calming Beige)
Lightweight, yet powerful
Tough on dust, easy on the wrists
At just 1.1kg*, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful1) suction in a convenient, lightweight design.
*Measured with main body with battery. 1.97kg when measured with the extension pipe & nozzle.
**Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Dual Turbo Cyclone
Separates dust and air
Continuous airflow keeps dust from collecting in the filters and helps maintain suction power.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Dust seperation performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
Slim design
Sleek and compact design
Space-saving design makes it easy to use and convenient to store away, helping keep your space clean and tidy.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on the LG measurement, volume was calculated based on product 3D modeling, and compared with the A9K (model name: S98*******).
*Product volume may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
Crevice tips & tools
Convenient, versatile cleaning
The dual built-in crevice tip is designed for those hard-to-reach places. There are also extra tools for multi-use.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
5-step filtration system
Keep dust locked away
5-step filtration system keeps dust locked up tight
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Filtration performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
Easy detachable filters
Easily detach for hygienic maintenance
Dust bin, exhaust and micro filters can be easily removed, taking the hassle out of cleaner management.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Dust bin filter components include metal mesh with a secondary cyclone.
Easily detachable battery
Smooth and simple battery changes
Monitor power usage through user-friendly LED notifications and then change the battery2) at the touch of a button.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*One(1) battery included as standard.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Disclaimer
1)Lightweight, yet powerful
*Based on the test results of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) on November 23, 2023 according to the international standard IEC 62885-4:2020+AMD1:2023 CSV Clause 5.11, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining extension pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body
*The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the equipment for air data test.
*If the protected mode (When a product is blocked by foreign substances, it makes a ""Wooh~ Wooh~"" sound, and if the foreign substances continue to block, the power is turned off to protect the product) of the product is activated while in use, the suction power is reduced.
*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
*The total weight of the product is the weight of the body of the vacuum cleaner, the battery, the extension pipe, and the floor nozzle combined.
*The actual product weight may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
2)Changeable battery
*As a result of LG internal testing, runtime of single battery is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged in the charging station), Normal mode up to 40 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo mode up to 7 minutes), and Normal mode up to 30 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 15 minutes, Turbo mode up to 6 minutes)
*Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor, and may also vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
Key Specs
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
251 x 1026 x 242
Smart Inverter Motor
No
All Spec
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
40
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
30
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
20
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
15
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096185865
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Combination Tool
Yes
Cleaning Brush
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Weight (kg)
1.97
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
251 x 1026 x 242
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.25
Max Suction Power (W)
150
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Auto Stop&Go
No
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
Kompressor Technology
No
Smart Inverter Motor
No
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
NOZZLES
Bedding Nozzle
No
LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
No
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
Smart steam mop
No
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.
Find locally
Similar Products