We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9Komp (Iron Grey)
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
All Spec
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
20
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
30
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2
-
Battery Type
Lithiumion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Handstick Vacuum
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Mop Nozzle
Yes
-
Pet Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44 (*2.4)
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.