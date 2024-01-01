Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CordZero™ A9N (Vintage Wine)

A9N-LITE

LG CordZero™ A9N (Vintage Wine)

A9N-LITE

The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.

AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean

Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.
The handle area of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown on the left with the Smart Inverter Motor™ which is inside shown on the right outside of the machine.

Powerful, Durable

Smart Inverter Motor with AEROScience™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Power Drive™ Mini

Vacuum pet hair off fabric surfaces like sofas, pet furniture, and bedding.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.
A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

5-Step Filtration Filter up to 99.9% PM0.3 Particles^

Dust and larger dirt particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, smaller particles including fine dust are then filtered in step 4-5.

^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb1

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

A hand is gripping the handle of the handstick vacuum cleaner. The handle shows the on/off button, Wi-Fi button and Turbo button.

Height Adjustable and
Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.

The product is shown in side view with an arrow on the pipe indicating the 4 stage extension option. A line drawing to the left shows the wand extended to 3.68 feet and then to 2.89 feet and swiveled.

Store, Charge Anywhere.

The charging stand has three storage options: Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

/my/images/spec/A9-LITE-Techspec-M-V1.jpg

Key Specs

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

    11

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

    11

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1

  • Battery Type

    Lithiumion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    50

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    6

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Weight (kg)

    2.7

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Handstick Vacuum

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Pet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

