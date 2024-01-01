We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9N (Vintage Wine)
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
All Spec
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
11
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
11
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
1
-
Battery Type
Lithiumion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
50
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
6
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Weight (kg)
2.7
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Handstick Vacuum
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Pet Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
