CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER WITH KOMPRESSOR

CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER WITH KOMPRESSOR

VK94070NCAG

CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER WITH KOMPRESSOR

LG CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER WITH KOMPRESSOR AND ROBOSENSE TECHNOLOGY
All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Colour

    Metallic Silver

  • Main Features

    Cordless

  • Motor

    Smart Inverter Motor

  • Kompressor

    Yes

  • Robosense

    Yes

  • Metal Coating

    Yes

  • Cord Length

    0 meter

  • Control Type

    Handle Control

  • Pipe

    Aluminium Telescope

POWER

  • Operation Time

    17min(max power), 25min (default) 40min(low power)

  • Battery Type

    Li-ion

  • Charging Time

    4 hours

FILTRATION

  • Exhaust Filter Type

    HEPA 14

  • Filteration Layers

    4

HYGIENIC CERTIFICATION

  • Allergy Certified

    BAF, SLG

DUSTBIN

  • Dust Capacity (L)

    1.2L x 3

  • Material

    Polycarbon Container

BASIC NOZZLE

  • Carpet/Floor Nozzle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL NOZZLE

  • Parquet Nozzle

    Yes

  • 2 in 1 Brush

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Weight (Kg)

    7.9

  • Body (mm) ( W x D x H )

    300 x 440 x 316

  • Packing (mm) ( W x D x H )

    355 x 620 x 340

