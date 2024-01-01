We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER WITH KOMPRESSOR
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Colour
Metallic Silver
-
Main Features
Cordless
-
Motor
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Kompressor
Yes
-
Robosense
Yes
-
Metal Coating
Yes
-
Cord Length
0 meter
-
Control Type
Handle Control
-
Pipe
Aluminium Telescope
POWER
-
Operation Time
17min(max power), 25min (default) 40min(low power)
-
Battery Type
Li-ion
-
Charging Time
4 hours
FILTRATION
-
Exhaust Filter Type
HEPA 14
-
Filteration Layers
4
HYGIENIC CERTIFICATION
-
Allergy Certified
BAF, SLG
DUSTBIN
-
Dust Capacity (L)
1.2L x 3
-
Material
Polycarbon Container
BASIC NOZZLE
-
Carpet/Floor Nozzle
Yes
ADDITIONAL NOZZLE
-
Parquet Nozzle
Yes
-
2 in 1 Brush
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Crevice
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Weight (Kg)
7.9
-
Body (mm) ( W x D x H )
300 x 440 x 316
-
Packing (mm) ( W x D x H )
355 x 620 x 340
