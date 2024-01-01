Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Calming Green)

A9T-MAX

LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Calming Green)

A9T-MAX

A9T-MAX

Empty the bin with less scattered dust and with less hassle

The bin is emptied automatically when you connect to the docking station,
saving you time and the hassle of dust scattering all over the place.

*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

3 Step Filtration System

The filtration system captures fine dust and locks it away, keeping the system running clean.

UVC LED

UVC LED activates on the top layer of dust inside the bag to inhibits bacterial growth-leaving your home cleaner.

*The test was run by KRIBS, in accordance to LG Electronics protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No. : VDS-ST1*U) was filled with simulated household dust, specified IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 and bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli-about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The cultivated chalet is located on 9 representative location on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. [Test condition : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]
*Dust bag should be replaced when the indicator on display is flashing. LG recommends that the dust bag is replaced every 3 months to ensure optimal performance and to inhibit bacterial growth.
*Inhibition rate of bacterial growth may vary, depending on actual environmental conditions.

It shows a frontal shot of A9 All-in-One Tower in a white tone modern living room interior.

Beautiful on the Outside, Smart on the Inside

The sleek and ingenious design stores, charges, and empties the CordZero all at the same time.
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

Clean and Charge at the Same Time with Dual Battery Packs

The interchangeable and rechargeable batteries deliver continuous performance with a runtime of up to 120 minutes* and are easy to swap. Simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or not.
*Each battery can last for 60 minutes.

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. (A9 run time for each mode-Normal, Power and Turbo-is up to 80 mins, 18 mins and 12 mins respectively) These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively. Actual run time may be reduced when the Power Drive Nozzle with motor is in use and may also vary depending on operating environment and hours of use. The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.

Right Storage - Combination and Crevice Tools

Left Storage - Power Driveᵀᴹ Mini

Side Storage - Open the Nozzle Hook on both sides of the All-in-One Towerᵀᴹ to hang your nozzles neatly.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Vacuum and/or Mop by modes

LG's Power Drive Mop™ saves time by allowing you to vacuum and mop surfaces at the same time. The Power Drive Mop™ has a dual motor that spins to collect dust and dirt on hard surfaces, an automatic water supply system that maintains appropriate moisture levels on the mop pads.

*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The test run by Intertek with test procedure which offered by LG. The water content on the Power Drive Mop pads was on Normal mode. Water content in the Power Drive Mop pads was 85% in high mode and over 80% in low mode while it cleaned 44㎡ for 30 mins in normal mode. Water content can vary depending on operating environment.

It shows the vacuum cleaner handle and the button on the handle.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

It shows the 3-step water control button of the vacuum cleaner. It consists of step1, step2, and water shutoff.

Adjust the Water Supply Depending on the Need

A 3-level water control that adjusts how much water is sprayed, depending on the need.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Powerful Suction for a More Complete Clean

The brushless Smart Inverter MotorTM spins at high speed to generate powerful suction up to 210W to lift dirt particles easily.

*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The test run by SLG was based on A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested in Turbo mode with a fully-charged battery and an empty dust receptacle. Maximum suction power was calculated by the degree of vacuum (kPa), which was measured for 10 seconds at each measurement point. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested without the telescopic pipe or any nozzles.

The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.

Durable Cleaning Technology with 10-year warranty

The Smart Inverter Motor™ is a brushless design with minimal mechanical friction during operation. This improves the durability of the motor enabling LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Clean Your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles With the 5-Step Filtration System

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles

Removable Filters for Easy Maintenance

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to dry completely before placing them back in the vacuum.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, So You Empty Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, the Kompressor lever is simply pushed down with the door open to clear the contents.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

A vacuum cleaner is placed behind it, showing a woman using the ThinQ app on her smartphone.

Manage Your Vacuum Cleaner at Ease

"With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can have product monitoring, filter cleaning guide, cleaning history management, push notification
and smart diagnosis™."

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*To use ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ needs to be connected to Wi-Fi via 'LG ThinQ App. The 'LG ThinQ™ App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on any smart phone . Detailed instructions are in LG ThinQ™, Please refer to the application guide. The LG ThinQ™ App may not properly function based on some smart phone models. Please check software versions for compatibility (Android OS 5.0 or above, iOS 10.0 or above)

Easy Cleaning

Slim Power Drive Nozzle™

The Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Power Drive™ Mop

Reduce your cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time.

Power Drive™ Mini

Vacuum pet fur off fabric surfaces like sofas, pet furniture, and bedding.

Combination tool

The combination tool is a 2 in 1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Crevice Tool

The crevice tool is useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal test results, the number of vibrations per minute vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

Elevates Your Space

It shows the vacuum cleaners from various angles placed in a space in a modern interior.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    250 x 870 x 260

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084245199

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

    20

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

    30

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    250 x 870 x 260

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    Yes

  • Pet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    210

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    45

  • Power Consumption (A) (Charging)

    1.15

  • Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)

    0.4

  • Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)

    1700

