8kg Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Gentle Dry & Sensor Dry

RD08NHP5W

front

There is a dryer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

LG Heat Pump Dryer for Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Convenience and healthy drying.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump

Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump

Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.

  • Heater Dryer
  • Heat Pump Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.
Sensor Dry

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

There is the 'R290 refrigerant' mark.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a*.

*Global Warming Potential : R290:3, R134a:1340.

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a dryer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the dryer is enlarged.

Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

DIMENSIONS

RD08NHP5W
CAPACITY (KG)
8kg
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
600×610×850
KEY FEATURE
Heat Pump Dryer(Gentle Dry Sensor dry (Humidity Sensor optimizes drying time)
KEY FEATURE
Refrigerant R290

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    White

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    PC Cover + White Rim

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Steam Hygiene

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED (7-segment) White

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

  • Weight (kg)

    48

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Level

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

