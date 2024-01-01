We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Gentle Dry & Sensor Dry
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*Global Warming Potential : R290:3, R134a:1340.
Visible and Elegant Design
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color
White
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 610
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Reversible Door
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
PC Cover + White Rim
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Steam Hygiene
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED (7-segment) White
FEATURES
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 610
-
Weight (kg)
48
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Level
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
