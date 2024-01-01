Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9kg Front Load Washer with 6 motion Inverter Direct Drive

9kg Front Load Washer with 6 motion Inverter Direct Drive

FB1209S6M

9kg Front Load Washer with 6 motion Inverter Direct Drive

Front view

Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Design in perfect harmony

LG washing machine with new design brings a stylish highlight to any interior space.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Meticulous design

The image shows the fabric and dust in the fibers

Allergy Care anti-allergy wash cycle

Steam cleaning to remove dust mites

The 6 motion dd logo is in the middle of the flow creating a circular shape

6 Motion DD washing technology

Optimal washing solution

Washing machine motor and 10 year warranty card

10 year warranty

Reliable warranty policy

Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Removable top cover

For small spaces

Steam™

Steam cleaning to remove allergens from fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria have been eliminated with steam cleaning technology.

*Allergy Care anti-allergy washing cycle is certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) to help reduce allergens caused by house dust mites.

6 Motion DD washing technology

Optimal washing solution

The washing machine has an Inverter Direct Drive™ motor that can create up to six different washing motions, helping to properly care for fabrics and deliver super clean washes.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Washing machine motor and logo on black wavy background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive™ motor.

*10 year warranty applies to Direct Drive motors only.

Removable top cover

Helps the washing machine fit perfectly in small spaces

Ideal for small spaces, the top cover is easily removable for an ideal harmonious look.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Elegant design

Enhance the interior space in your home

Choose a washing machine that matches your interior design ideas.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Tub Clean washing drum cleaning feature

Clean from the inside

Helps protect the washing machine and laundry clean.

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™

Identify errors quickly
and easily

Smart Diagnosis™ gives you composure with the ability to easily identify problems.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you know about your washing machine's problems via notifications on your phone

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*This function may provide different accessibility features, depending on the level of program updates on the smartphone.

Enhance your washing experience with a simple and elegant washing machine design

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Weight (kg)

    55.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    590

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084499189

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

