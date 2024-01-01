We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Front Load Washer with 6 motion Inverter Direct Drive
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Meticulous design
Allergy Care anti-allergy wash cycle
Steam cleaning to remove dust mites
6 Motion DD washing technology
Optimal washing solution
10 year warranty
Reliable warranty policy
Removable top cover
For small spaces
Steam cleaning to remove allergens from fabrics
*Allergy Care anti-allergy washing cycle is certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) to help reduce allergens caused by house dust mites.
Optimal washing solution
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*10 year warranty applies to Direct Drive motors only.
Helps the washing machine fit perfectly in small spaces
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Enhance the interior space in your home
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Clean from the inside
The washing machine motor is swirling with water
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Identify errors quickly
and easily
Smart Diagnostics™ lets you know about your washing machine's problems via notifications on your phone
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*This function may provide different accessibility features, depending on the level of program updates on the smartphone.
Enhance your washing experience with a simple and elegant washing machine design
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x550
-
Weight (kg)
55.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
590
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1030
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
2 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084499189
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.