Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TWINWash™, 9 kg Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™ + 2 kg Mini Washer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

TWINWash™, 9 kg Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™ + 2 kg Mini Washer

FV1409S4W

TWINWash™, 9 kg Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™ + 2 kg Mini Washer

(0)

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic3

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles1

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

Optimal Wash for Fabrics<br>1

6 Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

Separate Wash

TWINWash™ is a washing solution that has never existed before. It is all about efficiency, helping you get more clothes cleaner in less time by washing two separate loads simultaneously.

Small Load with Delicate Wash

TWINWash® Mini is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like

Alt text

6090619175001

6090615809001

Time Saving

Cut your laundry time in half! Now you can finish two loads of laundry in 49minutes with LG TWINWash™

Time Saving<br>1

6090613639001

* Main Washer : Tested by LG Lab., 3.5kg of laundry, Normal Cycle with TurboWash option is finished within 39 ± 5% minutes.
* Mini Washer (Based on 2kg model ; Max Load 2kg) Tested by LG Lab : Light Soil Cycle is finished within 49 minutes.

save space1

save space

No additional installation space is required. Just place the TWINWash™ Mini washing machine under the main washing machine.

Ergonomic Design to Help You

The TWINWash™ makes its easier to do your laundry in many ways, starting with less bending for your back and knees. The higher top washer is more ergonomic to load.

6090610118001

Add Item

If you miss out some of your laundry during washing, just press "Add Item" & add in any laundry from small socks to big jackets. Whichever washing cycle you selected, the door can be opened* immediately (about 3 sec)** during washing.

6090615034001

*Tested by LG Lab., 3.5kg of laundry,Normal Cycle with TurboWash option is finished 39±5% minutes.
*Based on Main Wash only and the result may vary by country.

Washer and Dryer in One<br>1

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of our leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

Save Water, Save Time with EcoHybrid<br>1

Save Water, Save Time with EcoHybrid

EcoHybrid technology saves water or shortens the drying cycle. Select either Eco dry mode, which uses no water for drying, or normal dry mode to shorten the entire drying cycle and reduce energy costs.

Compatibility<br>1

Compatibility

LG TWINWash™ is available with a variety of designs, colors, and functions to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Choose a model according to your preferences.

*Please check the available models before purchasing.Compatible model options may vary by country.

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime.

6090616030001

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Slim Inverter DD1

Slim Inverter DD

Slimmed down to fit the TWINWash™Mini, providing precise control and durability.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily loads

The LG TWINWash®Mini lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.

6090619175001

Delicate Wash

TWINWash® Mini is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like

6090615809001

Smart Diagnosis™1

Smart Diagnosis™

It helps you to troubleshoot problems quickly without calling tech support.

Compatibility1

Compatibility

LG TWINWash™Mini is compatible with WD-SR1709VM and LG F2721STWV.

Certified by wfk

The renowned wfk testing institute has inspected the Hand Wash program of LG TWINWash Mini and confirmed its effectiveness.

* According to the wet-cleaning test standard of wfk, Hand Wash cycle, 1kg of laundry.

Certified by wfk1

Special care for special loads

Hand wash care, now hands free. With special cycles for Intimates, Hand Wash and Active Wear, each setting is designed to deliver a thorough clean and proper fabric care for your items. There's even a convenient Tub Clean cycle to keep your TWINWash™Mini fresh and in tip-top condition.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FV1409S4W
CAPACITY (KG)
9Kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
600 x 560 x 850 mm
KEY FEATURE
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Direct Drive
KEY FEATURE
Eliminates 99.9% of allergens with Steam Cycles

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)

    9

MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)

  • Body Color

    Blue White

MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)

  • Body Color

    Blue White

FEATURES (UPPER)

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    70

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you