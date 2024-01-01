We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TWINWash™, 9 kg Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™ + 2 kg Mini Washer
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
Separate Wash
Small Load with Delicate Wash
Time Saving
* Main Washer : Tested by LG Lab., 3.5kg of laundry, Normal Cycle with TurboWash option is finished within 39 ± 5% minutes.
* Mini Washer (Based on 2kg model ; Max Load 2kg) Tested by LG Lab : Light Soil Cycle is finished within 49 minutes.
Ergonomic Design to Help You
Add Item
*Tested by LG Lab., 3.5kg of laundry,Normal Cycle with TurboWash option is finished 39±5% minutes.
*Based on Main Wash only and the result may vary by country.
*Please check the available models before purchasing.Compatible model options may vary by country.
Smart Convenience with WiFi
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
Smart Diagnosis™
Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily loads
The LG TWINWash®Mini lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.
Delicate Wash
TWINWash® Mini is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like
Certified by wfk
The renowned wfk testing institute has inspected the Hand Wash program of LG TWINWash Mini and confirmed its effectiveness.
* According to the wet-cleaning test standard of wfk, Hand Wash cycle, 1kg of laundry.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)
9
MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)
Body Color
Blue White
MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)
Body Color
Blue White
FEATURES (UPPER)
AI DD
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
Steam
Yes
Add Item
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 560
Weight (kg)
70
