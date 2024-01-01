Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚

FV1412S3P

FV1412S3P

front

The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Steam™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

