10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™

FV1450S4W

10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™

(0)

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Available with TWINWash™ Mini1

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in Same Size

Get bigger drum capacity in your space!
More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY (KG)
10.5kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
600 x 565 x 850 mm
KEY FEATURE
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Direct Drive
KEY FEATURE
Eliminates 99.9% of allergens with Steam Cycles

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Blue White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    70

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    1100

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    620

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Rinse

    1ea

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash

    1ea

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

