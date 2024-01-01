Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.5kg TWIN Load Washer with Perfect solution for daily laundry

2.5kg TWIN Load Washer with Perfect solution for daily laundry

T2525NWLV

2.5kg TWIN Load Washer with Perfect solution for daily laundry

DIMENSIONS

T2525NWLV
CAPACITY (KG)
2.5Kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
645 x 755 x 365
KEY FEATURE
Inverter Direct Drive Motor System
KEY FEATURE
Perfect solution for daily loads

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)

    2.5

MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)

  • Body Color

    VCM

MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)

  • Body Color

    VCM

CONTROL & DISPLAY (UPPER)

  • Display Type

    LED

FEATURES (UPPER)

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    3 Motion

SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    3

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 365 x 755

  • Weight (kg)

    45

