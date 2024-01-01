We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.5kg TWIN Load Washer with Perfect solution for daily laundry
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)
2.5
MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)
-
Body Color
VCM
MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)
-
Body Color
VCM
CONTROL & DISPLAY (UPPER)
-
Display Type
LED
FEATURES (UPPER)
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
3 Motion
SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
3
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 365 x 755
-
Weight (kg)
45
