LG 8KG 6 MOTION DIRECT DRIVE FRONT LOAD WASHING MACHINE
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
8
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
White
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive ™
-
Wash Tub Material
Stainless Steel
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
600 x 550 x 850
-
Speed RPM (S)
1400/800/400/No spin
-
Weight (Net)
66
-
Total Cycle Time (minute)
125min(40℃ Cotton)
-
Delay Start
3~19hr
WASH PROGRAMMES
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Skin care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Rince + Spin
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASH OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
VARIABLE TEMPERATURE(℃)
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/30/40/60/95
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
