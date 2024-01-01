We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter
*LG Smart Inverter Washer saves 36% energy compared to Conventional Induction, which is equivalent to 4.32 months energy usage of a Conventional Induction Model.
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2515VSAL (LG Smart Inverter) and LG WF-T1480TD (Conventional Induction), using Normal program with 7.5kg load.
*3 kinds of motion is agitating for powerful washing, rotating for tangle free, and swing for delicate wash.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Side Waterfall
A Deeper Clean without Leftover Residue
Auto Pre Wash
Don't Worry about Pre-washing
*STEP 01 : Turn on the power. Call LG customer service center or open ThinQ™ with your mobile phone.
*STEP 02 : Place the receiver of phone up to the Smart Diagnosis™ logo, and press 'Water Temp' or 'Cold Wash' or 'Water Level’ button for 3 seconds. Sound for diagnosis will continue for seconds.
*STEP 03 : Customer Center or LG ThinQ™ will identify and guide the solution.
*It may not work depending on your mobile network environment in your country.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 965 x 510
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
FEATURES
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 965 x 510
-
Weight (kg)
39
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
