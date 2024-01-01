We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16.5kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
16.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
16.5
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
FEATURES
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
-
Weight (kg)
44
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
