16.5kg Top Load Washer with Smart Inverter

T2516VSAJ

(0)
front view
A front view of the LG Top Loading Washer with a motor in front is on the left of the image with a line graph in the center and on the right side is a man and woman smiling as they look at bills. The line graph moves to show what the electricity costs were last year compared to this year and the cost is lower by about a third.
Smart Inverter Motor

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Smart Inverter technology can save about 4 months of energy consumption compared to conventional induction models.

*LG Smart Inverter Washer saves 36% energy compared to Conventional Induction, which is equivalent to 4.32 months energy usage of a Conventional Induction Model.
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2515VSAL (LG Smart Inverter) and LG WF-T1480TD (Conventional Induction), using Normal program with 7.5kg load.

TurboDrum™

A Powerful Yet Gentle Way to Scrub

With TurboDrum™, Tub & pulsator rotate independently to provide a powerful yet gentle wash.
A view down inside the washer shows where the three water punches are located. Blue water shows how the system produces 3 vertical water currents.

Punch +3

3 Water Punches for Better Washing

Punch +3 creates vertical water currents that move garments from top to bottom for better washing.

A baby's onesie, a dress, and a sheet are shown in a circle around the bottom inside of the water on the left. Three icons are shown on the bottom right of the image featuring three different motions utilized by the washer. The first icon has an arrow swirling upward in the water in the drum. The second icon has four arrows moving upward and outward in the water in the drum. The third icon has one arrow moving in a figure eight inside the water in the drum.
Smart Motion

An Optimal Way to Wash

Smart Motion powered by Smart Inverter creates 3 kinds of motion to optimize fabric washing in each cycles.

*3 kinds of motion is agitating for powerful washing, rotating for tangle free, and swing for delicate wash.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection 1

6090615058001

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Side Waterfall

A Deeper Clean without Leftover Residue

With side waterfall, the detergent is well melted in the water to reduce detergent residues in the fabrics.

Auto Pre Wash

Don't Worry about Pre-washing

With Pre Wash+ Normal cycle, the side cascade mixes the detergent with the water stream to avoid leaving residues.

Soft Closing Door

Convenient and safe Design

Slim and durable design ensures convenience and safety offering efficiency and innovation.
The top of the washer is shown in the background and a hand holding a phone looking at the "Smart Diagnosis" app in the foreground. Three circular insets to the right show a finger pushing the power button on the machine, a signal being sent by the phone, and a tech Specialist answering a call on a headset.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Stay ahead with Smart Diagnosis™ which troubleshoots minor issues and sends maintenance alerts.

*STEP 01 : Turn on the power. Call LG customer service center or open ThinQ™ with your mobile phone.
*STEP 02 : Place the receiver of phone up to the Smart Diagnosis™ logo, and press 'Water Temp' or 'Cold Wash' or 'Water Level’ button for 3 seconds. Sound for diagnosis will continue for seconds.
*STEP 03 : Customer Center or LG ThinQ™ will identify and guide the solution.
*It may not work depending on your mobile network environment in your country.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

T2516VSAJ
CAPACITY (KG)
16.5Kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
632 x 670 x 1020
KEY FEATURE
Quality wash with Inverter Control
KEY FEATURE
Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    16.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    16.5

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Extra Clean

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

FEATURES

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

  • Weight (kg)

    44

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

