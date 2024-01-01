We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
18kg Top Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
18
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Motor
HEDD
-
Body Color
White
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
632 x 670 x 1,020
-
Weight (Net)
56
KEY FEATURES
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
TubroDrum
Yes
-
Jet Spray
Yes
-
Wave Force™
Yes
-
Smart Hinge
Yes
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Heater
-
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
-
Drying Type
-
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Pre Wash + Normal
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash Option
5ea
-
Rinse Option
5ea
-
Spin Option
5ea
