22kg Top Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive and Steam™

TH2722SSAK

22kg Top Load Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive and Steam™

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY (KG)
22kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
690 x 730 x 1023
KEY FEATURE
Inverter Direct Drive – enhance washing performance and durability 
KEY FEATURE
TurboWash3D™ – Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    22

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Motor

    HEDD

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    690 x 730 x 1023

  • Weight (Net)

    59

KEY FEATURES

  • TurboWash™

    Yes

  • TubroDrum

    Yes

  • Jet Spray

    Yes

  • Wave Force™

    Yes

  • Smart Hinge

    Yes

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Heater

    Yes

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    -

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Pre Wash + Normal

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Sanitary / Stain Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Option

    5ea

  • Rinse Option

    5ea

  • Spin Option

    5ea

