24kg Top Load Washing Machine with Intelligent Fabric Care
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Wave Force
Wave Force enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement of Pulsator.
TurboDrum™
Jet Spray
An Optimal Way to Wash
*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).
A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner
*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.
*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
LG ThinQ™
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
School Care
Yes
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Hygiene 40
No
-
Sanitary 60
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LCD + LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1420
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
Weight (kg)
59.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
5 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091969057
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
No
