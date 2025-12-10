We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22kg Top Load Washing Machine with Intelligent Fabric Care
Intelligent laundry solutions
AI Wash
AI washing powered by AI DD™
TurboWash™
Fast and powerful wash in just 30 min
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
Easy Control
Quick and convenient LCD dial
AI Wash
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve effective fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
*AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types (not all fabric is detected) and suitable detergent.
6 Motion™
An optimal way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different cycles ensure a through cleaning of clothes.
TurboWash™
A powerful yet gentle clean in 30 min
Exclusive LG TurboWash™ gives a powerful yet gentle clean to help get through more in less time.
*Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performance may vary depending on the environment.
PetCare
Effective washing for pet-loving homes
PetCare helps remove pet hair from clothes and toys while maintaining filter performance for clean washing.
*Tested by LG internal lab on January 2025 with 3 kg mixed load of soft fabrics. The PetCare cycle was tested with wool attached to the load, resulting in a 70% reduction.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Automatic Dispenser
Use multiple times with just one easy fill
Automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener, skipping refills for up to 15 loads. Even get alerts on your smartphone when it's time to refill, making laundry quick, easy and foolproof.
*Wi-fi and ThinQ app required. Features subject to change.
*Wash up to 15 times with filling both compartments with detergent. (Detergent 700 ml, Softener 400 ml).
*The default detergent input amount is 60mL.
*The results may different depending on the environment.
EasyUnload™
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.
Cycle & Option Optimization
Wash cycles tailored to your laundry habits
By automatically selecting frequent cycles, the washer can save you time on laundry. Simply toggle the Cycle List Edit option.
*Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek (independent testing) reduces 97% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus).
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
ThinQ™
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ app allows you to connect with your washer remotely. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
FAQ
Q.
Where and how should I install the product?
A.
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur. If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not over loosen the screws. 10 mm or less.) Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction. A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 2 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
*This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.
Q.
How can I select a cycle?
A.
Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.
1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.
2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)
3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)
4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.
Q.
How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?
A.
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use. Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select the AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD™ function will automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions accordingly—when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash is designed for loads of similar fabric types and may not detect all fabric variations.
Q.
How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load—when the load is under 5kg. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization helps keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
Q.
What is the TurboWash™ function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
Q.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
A.
The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent every time. It reduces the risk of over-dosing, and helps saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments can be combined.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*
*Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek (independent testing) reduces 97% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Q.
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
A.
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly. It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Q.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
A.
Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
Q.
How do I register my product on ThinQ™?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
All Spec
