Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 12KG 6 MOTION DIRECT DRIVE TOP LOAD WASHING MACHINE

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 12KG 6 MOTION DIRECT DRIVE TOP LOAD WASHING MACHINE

WF-HD120S

LG 12KG 6 MOTION DIRECT DRIVE TOP LOAD WASHING MACHINE

(0)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Capacity

    12 kg

  • Color

    Free Silver

  • See through

    Full Trans: Tempered Glass

  • Lid Color

    Dark Silver

  • Tub Material

    Stainless Steel Tub

  • Rate Output

    600W

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    590 X 606 X 992

  • Wash Algorithm

    6 Motion DD

  • Wash Programmes

    Fuzzy, Wool, Quick Wash, Jeans, Tub Clean, Favorite, Silent, Smart Cleaning

  • Wash Operation

    Soil Level/Air Dry/Temp/Wash/Rinse/Spin

  • Water Level

    10

  • Display

    88:88

  • Unbalance Sensing

    Electronic Sensor

  • Delay Start(Hr)

    3~48hr

  • Door Open Sensing

    Magnetic Sensor

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • I–Sensor

    Yes

Our picks for you