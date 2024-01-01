We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 13KG TOP LOADER WASHER MACHINE
All Spec
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Weight (Net)
66
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
686 x 721 x 1020
-
Wash Algorithm
6 Motion DD
-
Water Level
10
-
Display Type
18:88 / Touch
-
Max. Washing Capacity
13 kg
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Jet Spray
Yes
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Inner Tub (size)
108ℓ (13kg)
-
Drum Type
Smart Drum
-
Time Delay
3-18 hours
-
Auto Clean Filter
Yes
-
Wash Programmes
Normal / Stain Care / Sanitary / Smart Cleaning / Eco Cotton / Quick Wash / Bulky / Sports Wear / Silent / Wool / Tub Clean / School care
-
Motor Output
400W
-
Speed RPM (S)
950
-
Option
Air Dry(60/90/120Min.) Tub Dry
