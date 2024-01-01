14kg Twin Tub with Roller Jet Pulsator

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WP-1400G

(0)
Roller Jet

Roller Jet & Punch+3

Reduces clothes tangling.

Wind Jet Spray

Wind Jet Spray

Reduces drying time and fresh smell by natural air.

3 Washing program

3 Washing program

Gentle / Normal / Strong.
Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

1400g
CAPACITY (KG)
14Kg Washer/ 10Kg Spin
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
880 x 530 x 1,025
KEY FEATURE
Roller Jet & Punch+3 to Reduces clothes tangling.
KEY FEATURE
Wind Jet Spray to Reduces drying time and fresh smell

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    880 x 1025 x 530

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Light Gray

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    14

PROGRAMS

  • Normal

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    880 x 1025 x 530

  • Weight (kg)

    32

