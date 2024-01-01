Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

14/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ Technology

F2514RTGW

14/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ Technology

(0)
front view

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY (KG)
14Kg Washer / 8Kg Dryer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
645 x 770 x 940
KEY FEATURE
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Direct Drive
KEY FEATURE
Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    8

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Motor

    AI DD

  • Spin RPM

    High

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Color

    Tint

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    645 x 770 x 940

  • Weight (Net)

    81

KEY FEATURES

  • TurboWash™

    Yes

  • Circulation Feature

    2way Spray

  • Steam™ (True/Spa/-)

    Steam

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TwinWash Compatible

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    Condenser

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

DRY PROGRAM

  • Normal Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Option

    5ea

  • Rinse Option

    5ea

  • Spin Option

    5ea

  • Set up water temperature

    Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Add Program

    Yes

Our picks for you