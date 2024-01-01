We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ Technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
15
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
8
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Motor
AI DD
-
Spin RPM
High
-
Body Color
VCM
-
Door Color
Tint
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
645 x 770 x 940
-
Weight (Net)
81
KEY FEATURES
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
Circulation Feature
2way Spray
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
Steam
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TwinWash Compatible
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Drying Type
Condenser
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
DRY PROGRAM
-
Normal Dry
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash Option
5ea
-
Rinse Option
5ea
-
Spin Option
5ea
-
Set up water temperature
Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Add Program
Yes
