20/10kg Front Load Washer Dryer with Steam™
*Tested by Intertek on Nov 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash™ option(default) with IEC 8lbs load. The results may be different depending on environment.
More Hygienic
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
PROGRAMS
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TrueSteam
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
95
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Rinse
5ea
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
5ea
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
5ea
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
