20/10kg Front Load Washer Dryer with Steam™

F2720RVTV

20/10kg Front Load Washer Dryer with Steam™

(0)
Less Vibration, Less Noise1
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance and durability but without the noise and vibration. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.
Optimal Wash for Fabrics3
6Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

Fast and Clean Wash in 36 Minutes!1

TurboWash™

Fast and Clean Wash in 36 Minutes!

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 36 minutes. It creates time, energy and water efficient while delivering the same washing performance. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!

*Tested by Intertek on Nov 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash™ option(default) with IEC 8lbs load. The results may be different depending on environment.

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.

Pause and Add Item1
Add Items

Pause and Add Item

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause’ the wash cycle to ‘Add Items’. Simply press the ‘Add Item’ or hold the ‘Start/Pause’ button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.

Washer and Dryer in One1

All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you1
All in One

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.
More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

Available with TWINWash™ Mini1

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY (KG)
20Kg Washer / 10Kg Dryer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
700 x 770 x 990 mm
KEY FEATURE
Inverter Direct Drive - Less Vibration, Less Noise
KEY FEATURE
Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    20

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    20

PROGRAMS

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    95

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5ea

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    5ea

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    5ea

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

