We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Twinwash, 10.5/7 kg Washer Dryer Combo With TrueSteam™ + 2 kg Mini Washer
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Washing Capcity
10.5KG
-
Drying Capacity
7KG
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
10 Year Warranty (DD Motor)
Yes
-
6 Motion Washing Technology
Yes
-
Variable RPM
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Embrossing Drum
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
LG True Steam Technology
Yes
-
LG Spa Steam Technology
No
-
Steam Refresh (LG True Steam)
Yes
-
Steam Softener ( LG True Steam)
Yes
-
Allergy Care (LG True & Spa Steam)
Yes
-
Child Lock Function
Yes
-
Main Program
14
-
Eco Hybrid Drying
Yes
-
Pause + Add Item
Yes
-
SmartThinQ (Wifi)
Yes
-
NFC
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.