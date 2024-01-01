We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim Stand LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with Tankless Cold Water & Big Hot Water Capacity, White
*Images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Energy Consumption Efficiency Ratings are based on Korean standards.
*Source: The energy efficiency level table is the result of an internal test conducted by LG.
*Subject to terms and conditions.
*Compared to previous LG standing type water purifier S1.
*The 7 types of heavy metals include mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, iron, copper and aluminum.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
WATER SUPPLY
-
Hot
2.5 liter (Stainless Steel Tank)
-
Cold
Instant
FILTER
-
Main
Ultra Filtration (UF)
-
Stage
1st - Sediment Filter
2nd - Pre-Carbon Block Plus Filter
3rd - UF Filter
4th - Post Carbon Filter
MAINTENANCE PERIOD
-
Period
Every 3 Months
-
Service
1. Total Service Care
• 1 Year Replacement Care (Replacement of Internal Water Pipes)
• 3 Month Visiting Care (Filter Change & Digital Sterilising Care)
2. Filter Replacement
3. External & Internal Cleaning
GENERAL
-
Inverter Compressor
10 Years Warranty
-
Energy efficiency
Grade 1(23.1 kWh/M)
-
Color
White
-
Size (WxHxD)
260 x 1,150 x 470
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.