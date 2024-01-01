Slim Stand LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with Tankless Cold Water & Big Hot Water Capacity, White

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Subscribe

LG Subscribe is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.

WQA Certified Gold Standard1

WQA Certified Gold Standard

WQA Certified Gold Standard LEARN MORE

Unlimited Flow1

LG PuriCare™

Unlimited Flow

LG PuriCare™ S2 provides clean drinking water by using direct water filtration. Without the limitations of a water tank, you can rely on continuous drinking water supply even in times of high demand.
Sealed Stainless Steel Tank1
Hot Water

Sealed Stainless Steel Tank

Hot water is filtered and stored in a sealed stainless steel tank to eliminate air-borne contamination.

*Images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Big Tank1
Hot Water

Big Tank

A 2.5-liter hot water tank can easily meet the high demand for hot water during the busiest hours.
Cleaner Water with Less Energy1
Efficient Energy Saving

Cleaner Water with Less Energy

LG PuriCare™ S2 adapts the Inverter Compressor System's advanced technology to provide cold water while saving energy. It's also the first in the industry to offer a 10-year compressor warranty for water purifier.

*Energy Consumption Efficiency Ratings are based on Korean standards.
*Source: The energy efficiency level table is the result of an internal test conducted by LG.

Hassle-Free Service at Your Door1

Total Service Care

Hassle-Free Service at Your Door

Enjoy convenience and peace of mind. The LG PuriCare™ S2 comes with regular maintenance service and filter changes.
1-Year Replacement Care1

1-Year Replacement Care

Only LG PuriCare™ S2 helps improve hygiene with an annual pipe replacement service to keep your water safe.

*Subject to terms and conditions.

Maintenance Every Three Months1

Maintenance Every Three Months

Enjoy complimentary service visits every three months by licensed LG professionals for product sanitation and/or filter change.

Upgraded Comfort and Design1

26cm Slim Design

Upgraded Comfort and Design

The super slim design of LG PuriCare™ S2 makes it easy to install anywhere in your kitchen without hassle.

*Compared to previous LG standing type water purifier S1.

High Nozzle, Wide Tray1

High Nozzle, Wide Tray

LG PuriCare™ S2 is designed with a tall, wide tray for ease of use. The tray is 117mm deep and 270mm high, allowing taller and larger containers to fit conveniently on it.
Overflow Warning1

Overflow Warning

A pop-up knob notifies you to empty the tray to prevent overflow of water when tray is full.

Clean Water is Essential 1

4-Stage Filtration System

Clean Water is Essential

LG PuriCare™ S2 features a 4-stage filtration that eliminates microorganisms and 7 types of heavy metals*. The innovative system effectively removes harmful particles and bacteria while delivering the purest water.

*The 7 types of heavy metals include mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, iron, copper and aluminum.

See Conditions at a Glance1
Filter Change Alert

See Conditions at a Glance

You can easily monitor the filter condition via the indication lamp to ensure that your water purifier is always in tip-top condition.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION (W X H X D), MM
260 x 1,150 x 470
Type of Filter
Ultra Filtration (UF)
Key Feature
Instant Cold Water (Tankless)
Key Feature
Big Capacity Hot Water (Stainless Steel Tank)

All Spec

WATER SUPPLY

  • Hot 

    2.5 liter (Stainless Steel Tank)

  • Cold

    Instant 

FILTER

  • Main 

    Ultra Filtration (UF) 

  • Stage

    1st - Sediment Filter
    2nd - Pre-Carbon Block Plus Filter
    3rd - UF Filter
    4th - Post Carbon Filter

MAINTENANCE PERIOD

  • Period

    Every 3 Months

  • Service

    1. Total Service Care
    • 1 Year Replacement Care (Replacement of Internal Water Pipes)
    • 3 Month Visiting Care (Filter Change & Digital Sterilising Care)
    2. Filter Replacement
    3. External & Internal Cleaning

GENERAL

  • Inverter Compressor

    10 Years Warranty

  • Energy efficiency

    Grade 1(23.1 kWh/M)

  • Color

    White

  • Size (WxHxD)

    260 x 1,150 x 470

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

