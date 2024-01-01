Slim Stand LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with Smart Inverter & Large Hot / Cold Water Capacity, White

*In November 2021, a filter for the model (WS510SN) was requested to the Korea Environment and Water Research Institute and the certificate was issued by the Water Technology Certification Institute in accordance with Article 21, Paragraph 5 of the Drinking Water Management Act and Article 10, Paragraph 10 of the Enforcement Rules of the same Act. As a result of a quality inspection report, 7 types of heavy metals, 19 types of organic chemicals, 4 types of pesticides, 1 type of microorganism, and 4 types of mandatory water purification performance items were removed above the standard.

**Experiment results may differ in actual usage environments.

***7 Heavy Metals: mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, aluminum, iron, and copper.

****Images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from actual product.