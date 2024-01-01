Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Slim Stand LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with Smart Inverter & Large Hot / Cold Water Capacity, White

WS510SN

WQA Certified Gold Standard

WQA Certified Gold Standard

WQA Certified Gold Standard LEARN MORE

The First Inverter Stand Water Purifier

Ultra power saving

Save energy with a Smart Inverter™

Large capacity

7.5-Liter cold water tank

Internal hygiene

4-stage filtering system

Convenience

Spacious dispensing gap

Showing energy savings when using cold water using the product's advanced technology

Energy Efficient

Less Energy, Clean Water

LG Puricare™ saves energy when supplying cold water with the Smart Inverter Compressor™ system.

Smart Inverter Compressor™ Power Saving Principles

Step 1. Cool Down the Water

Step 2. Check Required Cooling Capacity

Step 3. Optimize Cooling Control

Step 4. Energy Savings

10-Year Warranty

Our product utilizes reliable refrigerator compressor technology. With LG's confidence, we provide a 10-year compressor warranty.

It has a compressor technology and a logo representing a 10-year warranty

*10-year warranty is on the compressor parts only.

Show 7.5 litre cold water tank

Large Capacity

Brisk and Abundant Cold Water Depot

7.5-Liter cold water tank makes it ideal for use in large offices and restaurants.

Show 4 filters inside the water purifier

4-stage Filtering System

Always Clear and Clean Water

The LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier uses a 4-Step Multi-Filter to remove heavy metals for clean water.

*In November 2021, a filter for the model (WS510SN) was requested to the Korea Environment and Water Research Institute and the certificate was issued by the Water Technology Certification Institute in accordance with Article 21, Paragraph 5 of the Drinking Water Management Act and Article 10, Paragraph 10 of the Enforcement Rules of the same Act. As a result of a quality inspection report, 7 types of heavy metals, 19 types of organic chemicals, 4 types of pesticides, 1 type of microorganism, and 4 types of mandatory water purification performance items were removed above the standard.
**Experiment results may differ in actual usage environments.
***7 Heavy Metals: mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, aluminum, iron, and copper.
****Images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Stay Carefree

Our completely sealed stainless cold water tank creates fewer water stains and bacteria than a conventional plastic tank.

Table showing that stainless steel tanks produce less water and germs compared to conventional plastic tanks.

*The model (WS510SN) was requested to Pukyong National University based on the swab test method to determine the bacterial propagation values. Plastic and heat-treated and polished stainless steel specimens were immersed in tap water with a test bacteria ?concentration of 10^7CFU/ml and left for 15 days. This is the average value of the number of bacteria in the biofilm formed on the surface of the specimen on the 2nd, 5th, 10th, and 15th day after treatment, and may vary depending on the actual use environment. (Tested by Pukyoung National University, February, 2012.)
** Tested bacteria: Listeria monocytogenes ?(low-temperature bacteria that grows below 10℃)

Image showing that the water dispenser can accept water bottles up to 270mm.

Spacious Dispensing Gap

Fill Any Water Bottle You Desire

Fill up your favorite water bottle. The 270mm dispensing gap conveniently fits any water bottle.

Large Hygienic Tray

The buoy indicates the water level to help avoid overflow. You don't have to worry about frequently emptying the 1.9-liter tray.

Illustration that you don't have to empty water often with a large tray

One Button has Everything You Need

Select the temperature of the water simply by pressing the button.

Image detailing ambient, cold, locked, and unlocked markings on a water dispenser.

Manage at a Glance with a Lamp Alert

It monitors the sanitary condition of the water and indicates when to replace the filter with the color of the lamp.

It shows in detail the lamp indicating when to replace the filter

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WS510SN

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Color

    White

  • Design

    No

  • Flexible Installaion

    No

  • Installation Type

    Counter Top

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    360 x 1278 x 469

  • Faucet (ØXHXD, mm)

    No

  • Display Function

    No

  • Water Supply

    No

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

  • Filters

    Ultra Filtration (Virus Removal)

  • Digital Sterilizing care

    No

  • Filter Change Indicator

    No

  • Voice Guidance

    No

  • Child Safety Lock

    No

  • Volume Control (mL)

    No

  • Heating Method

    No

  • Hot Water Temperature Control (℃)

    92, 94, 95

  • Filter Type

    No

  • Internal Sterilize (Auto)

    No

  • Internal Sterilize (Auto/Manual)

    No

  • Inverter Compressor (10 Years Warranty)

    Yes

  • Maintenance Method

    No

  • Outlet Sterilize (Manual)

    No

  • Up-Down Moving Tap

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

