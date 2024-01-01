We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim Stand LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with Smart Inverter & Large Hot / Cold Water Capacity, White
The First Inverter Stand Water Purifier
Smart Inverter Compressor™ Power Saving Principles
10-Year Warranty
It has a compressor technology and a logo representing a 10-year warranty
*10-year warranty is on the compressor parts only.
*In November 2021, a filter for the model (WS510SN) was requested to the Korea Environment and Water Research Institute and the certificate was issued by the Water Technology Certification Institute in accordance with Article 21, Paragraph 5 of the Drinking Water Management Act and Article 10, Paragraph 10 of the Enforcement Rules of the same Act. As a result of a quality inspection report, 7 types of heavy metals, 19 types of organic chemicals, 4 types of pesticides, 1 type of microorganism, and 4 types of mandatory water purification performance items were removed above the standard.
**Experiment results may differ in actual usage environments.
***7 Heavy Metals: mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, aluminum, iron, and copper.
****Images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Stay Carefree
Table showing that stainless steel tanks produce less water and germs compared to conventional plastic tanks.
*The model (WS510SN) was requested to Pukyong National University based on the swab test method to determine the bacterial propagation values. Plastic and heat-treated and polished stainless steel specimens were immersed in tap water with a test bacteria ?concentration of 10^7CFU/ml and left for 15 days. This is the average value of the number of bacteria in the biofilm formed on the surface of the specimen on the 2nd, 5th, 10th, and 15th day after treatment, and may vary depending on the actual use environment. (Tested by Pukyoung National University, February, 2012.)
** Tested bacteria: Listeria monocytogenes ?(low-temperature bacteria that grows below 10℃)
Large Hygienic Tray
Illustration that you don't have to empty water often with a large tray
One Button has Everything You Need
Image detailing ambient, cold, locked, and unlocked markings on a water dispenser.
Manage at a Glance with a Lamp Alert
It shows in detail the lamp indicating when to replace the filter
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Color
White
-
Design
No
-
Flexible Installaion
No
-
Installation Type
Counter Top
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
360 x 1278 x 469
-
Faucet (ØXHXD, mm)
No
-
Display Function
No
-
Water Supply
No
PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS
-
Filters
Ultra Filtration (Virus Removal)
-
Digital Sterilizing care
No
-
Filter Change Indicator
No
-
Voice Guidance
No
-
Child Safety Lock
No
-
Volume Control (mL)
No
-
Heating Method
No
-
Hot Water Temperature Control (℃)
92, 94, 95
-
Filter Type
No
-
Internal Sterilize (Auto)
No
-
Internal Sterilize (Auto/Manual)
No
-
Inverter Compressor (10 Years Warranty)
Yes
-
Maintenance Method
No
-
Outlet Sterilize (Manual)
No
-
Up-Down Moving Tap
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
