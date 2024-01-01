We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Ambient water, White
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
WATER SUPPLY
-
Ambient
Instant
FILTER
-
Main
Ultra Filtration (UF)
-
Stage
1st – Pre Carbon Block Plus Filter
2nd – UF Membrane Filter
3rd – Post Carbon Filter
FEATURES
-
Design
• 17cm Slim Design
-
Water Tap
• 180˚ Rotating Tap
-
Flexible Installation
• Horizontal / Vertical
-
Display Function
• Ergonomic Touch Display
-
Smart Function
LG ThinQ with Wi-Fi
-
Color
White
-
Water Level
• Volume Control – 120 / 500 / 1000ml
-
Maintenance Alert
• Filter Change Alert
MAINTENANCE
-
Period
Every 3 Months
-
Service
1. Total Service Care 1.2.3
• 1 Year Replacement Care (Replacement of Internal Water Pipes)
• 2 Layers UV Sterilising Care (Auto/ Manual)
• 3 Month Visiting Care (Filter Change & Digital Sterilising Care)
2. Filter Replacement
3. External & Internal Cleaning
DIMENSION
-
Width
170
-
Height
396
-
Depth
520
DIMENSION(WITHOUT TRAY)
-
Width
170
-
Height
396
-
Depth
380
