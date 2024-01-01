Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Ambient water, White

Specs

Reviews

Support

Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Ambient water, White

WD112AN

Tankless LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with 3-stage filtration & Tankless Ambient water, White

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WD112AN
DIMENSION (W X H X D), MM
170 x 396 x 520
Type of Filter
Ultra Filtration (UF)
Key Feature
Tankless Ambient Water
Key Feature
Total Service Care 1,2,3

All Spec

WATER SUPPLY

  • Ambient

    Instant 

FILTER

  • Main 

    Ultra Filtration (UF) 

  • Stage

    1st – Pre Carbon Block Plus Filter 
    2nd – UF Membrane Filter 
    3rd – Post Carbon Filter 

FEATURES

  • Design

    • 17cm Slim Design 

  • Water Tap

    • 180˚ Rotating Tap 

  • Flexible Installation

    • Horizontal / Vertical 

  • Display Function

    • Ergonomic Touch Display 

  • Smart Function 

    LG ThinQ with Wi-Fi

  • Color 

    White 

  • Water Level

    • Volume Control – 120 / 500 / 1000ml

  • Maintenance Alert

    • Filter Change Alert 

MAINTENANCE

  • Period 

    Every 3 Months 

  • Service

    1. Total Service Care 1.2.3
    • 1 Year Replacement Care (Replacement of Internal Water Pipes)
    • 2 Layers UV Sterilising Care (Auto/ Manual)
    • 3 Month Visiting Care (Filter Change & Digital Sterilising Care)
    2. Filter Replacement
    3. External & Internal Cleaning

DIMENSION

  • Width

    170

  • Height

    396

  • Depth

    520

DIMENSION(WITHOUT TRAY)

  • Width

    170

  • Height

    396

  • Depth

    380

