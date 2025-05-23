We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM SPECIAL PROMOTION - TERMS AND CONDITIONS
1. This “LG XBOOM Special Promotion” is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein.
2. Promotion Period :
“LG XBOOM Special Promotion” (“Promotion”) starts from 23rd May 2025 – 25th May 2025
3. Eligible Participants and Eligible product:
This promotion is open to customers who purchase eligible LG XBOOM products during the LG XBOOM x Repz Your Style event or from LG Online Brand Store at www.lg.com/my or LG Official Store Lazada/Shopee during Promotion Period. Customer will be entitled to receive the Eligible gift as shown below, subject to availability.
Eligible Product
Model
Eligible Gift(s)[SSL1] [CSHP2]
LG xboom speakers
LG xboom Bounce
6 months Spotify Premium subscription (limited to first 20 units only)
*Availability is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last.
LG xboom Grab
LG xboom Buds
4. LGE reserves the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time without prior notice. Any changes will be communicated through official LG channels.
5. LGE reserves the right to change the Eligible Gift(s) with other gift(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.
6. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.
7. LGE reserves the right to reject any Participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Eligible Product is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.
8. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Eligible Gift. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift is offered solely by the merchant on an “AS IS” basis under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.
9. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.
10. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.
11. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.
12. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.
Contest Participation Conditions
As a pre-condition of my participation in this Promotion, I hereby acknowledge and agree with the following:
1. The information collected by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) which are submitted and/or will be submitted by me or on my behalf will be used in accordance with (a) LGE Privacy Policy stated in LGE’s website at www.lg.com/my/privacy and (b) compliance with relevant personal information protection laws and regulations for the following purpose(s):-:
i) LGE to organize, manage and administer the Promotion.
ii) Other LGE marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time.
2. LGE may use my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data, and/or disclose such information to relevant LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisers, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties for the Purpose(as defined in LGE’s website).
3. Such relevant LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisers, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties may be located outside my country of residence and LGE may transfer my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data outside my country of residence for the Purpose as defined in LGE’s website.
Acknowledgement
1. I acknowledge and confirm that I have read and understood the Terms and Conditions of my participation in this Contest and that I may contact LGE at +603 7962 7777 to change the consent granted herein relating to my personal information at any time.
2. I hereby release LGE, LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisors, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties from any and all liability in relation to their use, collection, disclosure and processing of my information, personal data, image(s)/photo(s) submitted; including sensitive personal data, in the manner and for the Purpose as described herein and any for any future promotional activities by LGE.
3. I fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and conditions of this Promotion and agree to indemnify LGE and the Participating Retailer from any claims, losses, liability, and damages of any kind that may be incurred, sustained, or arising in connection with my participation in this Promotion or my acceptance or misuse of the Prizes including but not limited to, any injury, death, damage, loss, or accident to person or property, or from my respective breach of the rules, terms and conditions of the Contest or my infringement of any law, regulation and/or policies.