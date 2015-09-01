LG ELECTRONICS FORMALIZES PARTNERSHIP WITH APEC BUSINESS ADVISORY COUNCIL PHILIPPINES

(L-R): ABAC Philippines Alternate Member and APEC CEO Summit’s Host Committee Chief Operating Officer Guillermo Luz; ABAC Philippines Member and APEC National Organizing Council Private Sector Advisor Jaime Zobel de Ayala; LG Electronics Philippines Managing Director Sung Woo Nam; ABAC Philippines Member and APEC CEO Summit Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong; ABAC 2015 Chair Doris Magsaysay-Ho.

MANILA, September 1, 2105 – Members of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Philippines recently signed an agreement naming LG Electronics Philippines as the TV partner for a series of nationwide events on November 2015.

Founded in 1989, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a “multilateral international organization which seeks to foster free trade and economic prosperity among its member-economies in the Asia-Pacific region”. The Philippines is hosting this year’s APEC activities for the 21 member-economies, marking its second time to host after 1996.

The yearlong APEC festivities which started last December 2014 will culminate on November 13-19, 2015 through the ABAC meeting, APEC SME Summit and APEC CEO Summit to be held in Makati City. On those events, global technology innovator LG will be providing TV sets to serve as monitors.

“We are pleased to take part in this prestigious gathering of global economic and business leaders,” LG Philippines Managing Director Sung Woo Nam said. “As APEC Philippines 2015 sets out to ‘build inclusive economies, build a better world’, LG takes an opportunity to contribute to this mission through its TVs, reinforcing ‘innovation for a better life’.”

A trailblazer in the TV category, LG has established a number of game-changers such as the premium ULTRA HD TVs and the Curved, Gallery and 4K OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TVs. LG also pioneered the largest UHD and Super UHD TVs to ever enter the Philippine market comprising 98 and 105 inches, respectively. This world-class line-up through the years has catapulted LG to the top-tier status in the industry, solidifying its brand affinity and preference among diverse markets.

For more details, visit www.lg.com/ph, like LG Philippines’ official Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.