LG SIGNATURE 4K OLED TV CROWNED 'KING OF TV' AT CE WEEK 2016

NEW YORK, June 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' SIGNATURE 4K OLED TV was crowned "2016 King of TV" in the 13th Annual Value Electronics TV Shootout™ in a competition among four contending flagship 4K Ultra HD TV models from LG and other leading brands during CE Week in New York City. The 65-inch class (64.5 inches measured diagonally) LG SIGNATURE OLED TV (model OLED65G6P) with HDR was voted the top-performing TV by both general attendees and an expert panel of professional calibrators based on eight different picture quality attributes.

"This is the third consecutive year LG OLED TV has won the TV Shootout, and it's because LG continues to make the best TV technology in the industry even better," said Tim Alessi, Senior Director, Product Marketing for home entertainment at LG Electronics USA. "Our 2016 OLED TVs not only deliver perfect blacks and infinite contrast, but also offer stunning high dynamic range images as the first to support both Dolby Vision™ HDR and HDR10 with 'Ultra HD Premium' certification by the UHD Alliance. We're thrilled to add the Shootout recognition to the growing list of accolades that LG OLED TV receives from experts, Academy-Award-winning filmmakers, and consumers alike."

The Value Electronics TV Shootout is an annual event comparing the flagship TVs from leading manufacturers to identify which provides the best picture quality. Each TV in the 2016 competition was calibrated independently by the TV Shootout organizers and evaluated by CE Week attendees, including industry experts, tech influencers and A/V enthusiasts. Voters assessed a number of key performance qualities including black level, perceived contrast, color accuracy, and motion resolution, among others. The breathtaking picture quality of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV beat out leading competitors to earn the industry's "King of TV" designation for 2016.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV – along with LG's full line of 2016 4K OLED Smart TVs with HDR totaling eight models – delivers the stunning picture quality and advanced technologies of OLED: perfect blacks, improved brightness, expanded color, and amazing pictures even at wide viewing angles. Thanks to OLED's unique ability to turn each pixel on or completely off, LG OLED TVs produce perfect blacks and flawlessly render crisp, vibrant colors and rich shadow details, even when bright objects are directly next to deep, dark areas (unlike LCD TVs, which have a halo effect from light bleeding).

The entire 2016 LG OLED TV line also delivers an advanced high dynamic range (HDR) experience for images that come to life with support for both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. With OLED HDR, viewers can enjoy brilliant brights and the deepest darks for infinite contrast, rich color for an exceptional high dynamic range viewing experience. LG OLED TVs have also earned the prestigious Ultra HD Premium certification from the UHD Alliance. Each features the latest generation of LG's acclaimed webOS smart TV platform. LG webOS 3.0 adds advanced new features to make finding and switching between content options – including broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices – simple and fast.*

Aesthetically, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV's "Picture-on-Glass" technology sets new benchmarks in design with an exceptionally thin depth (measuring about one-tenth of an inch) and a translucent glass back. The OLED module is applied directly to the glass back panel for a clean, ultra-slim profile and attaches to a powerful, forward-facing sound bar that doubles as a unique stand for a seemingly invisible bezel and stand.

"LG, for three years in a row, has bested its competitors to take home the crown in an intense side-by-side comparison," said TV Shootout organizer Robert Zohn, owner of Value Electronics, a leading specialty retailer based in Scarsdale, N.Y. "The experts and CE Week attendees have spoken: LG OLED TVs continue to deliver superior picture quality for an unparalleled viewing experience that no other technology can offer."

In addition to LG's TV Shootout accolades for OLED TV at CE Week, the company's premium series of 4K Ultra HD LED TVs – LG SUPER UHD TV – was named "2016 CE Week Best in Show." Chosen by leading trade-press editors (judging usability, design, innovation, important features and overall user value), LG SUPER UHD TVs feature LG's most advanced LED picture quality ever and can reproduce a wider color palette, and over a billion rich shades of color for a more lifelike picture. They are the first LED 4K UHD TVs to offer HDR with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10. With support for both HDR formats, consumers have access to all the HDR content available today, and peace of mind that their TV will handle new content to come. Learn more about LG SUPER UHD TVs at www.lg.com/us/super-uhd-tvs.

*Wireless Internet connection & certain subscriptions required and sold separately. Agreement to smart TV terms and conditions required to use certain smart features. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice. webOS does not support Flash. In order to stream 4K content you will need a high speed internet plan capable of receiving 20Mb per second of data.

For reference, visit:



http://www.lg.com/ph/tvs/lg-OLED65G6V

http://www.lg.com/global/lgoled/king.html