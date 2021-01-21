LG Takes Work From Home to the Next Level with Ergo Monitors

With working-from-home becoming a big part of the new normal, innovations with this in mind has become more important than ever. Even with the news of vaccines slowly rolling out, the benefits of working remotely is apparent. However, existing hardware has not been configured for this quick lifestyle change, making current solutions severely lacking. LG Electronics (LG), always a trailblazer in innovation, recently launched a new line of monitors with ergonomics at top of mind.





The South Korean technology company launched its innovative, new Ergo concept monitors, designed to take productivity, comfort and convenience to another level, and ideal for the millions of people worldwide now working remotely due to social distancing. Paired with LG UltraGear, UltraWide, UltraFine, and QHD monitor series displays, which offer accurate color reproduction, the Ergo concept design delivers the ultimate in workspace – or gaming room – flexibility. The 27UN880 even delivers the elegant simplicity of the USB-C One Cable solution, giving you unparalleled convenience.





LG Ergo concept monitors boast a space-saving and comfort-enhancing design that allows users to quickly and easily adjust the position of LG’s impressive IPS monitors to suit their needs. Thanks to the Ergo concept, users can move the screen outward away from the wall, up to eye-level or down to desk-level, tilt it forward or back, and even pivot it through 90 degrees. This makes it possible for users to configure their work environment to their exact specifications, or for whatever task they’re undertaking.





LG monitors featuring the Ergo can move up or down across a range of 130 millimeters, toward or away from the user across a depth of 180 millimeters, and can also swivel to face the opposite direction (up to 280 degrees) – a capability that is especially convenient for collaborative work. Tilting up to 25 degrees in either direction, and able to rotate from landscape to portrait and back, LG’s Ergo concept monitors can meet the individual preferences of each user, providing complete freedom and absolute comfort whether they’re working, gaming or anything else.





Employing a C-type clamp, the Ergo affixes easily to the edge of the desk or table, offering far greater space efficiency than a conventional monitor stand. Alternatively, it can be fitted directly into a desk’s cable hole and secured with the included T-type clamp, with the wires run neatly through its shaft for a clean, clutter-free workspace.





The Ergo concept will initially be available with three of LG’s premium IPS monitors: the LG UltraGear Nano IPS 1ms (GTG) gaming monitor (model 27GN880), LG 21:9 UltraWide (model 34WN780), and LG UltraFine 4K (model 27UN880). Every model in the lineup features an LG IPS display panel that ensures vivid, realistic images with accurate color expression, exceptional contrast and a wide viewing angle. The 27UN880 supports USB-C connectivity for wider compatibility with the latest laptops, and convenient charging without need for an adaptor.





“The unique LG Ergo concept elevates the value of our latest monitors, adding ergonomic comfort and maximum flexibility to superior IPS picture quality and multitasking features,” said Sungjae Kim, LG Philippines’ Managing Director. “We’re excited to bring this new technology to the Philippine market this year. Follow our social media pages as we count down on its arrival. We will continue to lead the premium monitor market with products that leverage our leadership in technology and design to deliver better user experiences.”

