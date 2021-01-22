CNN’s Philippine Realty TV Unveils LG-Powered Project: Smart Home 2.0

What exactly does a complete, fully-functioning smart home look like? This question will be answered in the upcoming episode of CNN Philippines’ Philippine Realty TV (PRTV) as they unveil Project: Smart Home 2.0 for the very first time. PRTV is the country’s first real estate and construction TV show for local and global Filipinos. Project: Smart Home is a groundbreaking series where Philippine Realty TV executive producer and homebuilder John Aguilar builds a green, smart, and sustainable modern Asian contemporary home.





The segment, which will be hosted by Issa Litton, will walk through a whole house fitted with interconnected LG electronics and appliances. Through the use of cutting-edge technology, each independent unit seamlessly works together in order to make life better at home. All appliances, from the air-conditioner, the refrigerator, to the TV can be controlled remotely using LG’s proprietary Smart ThinQ app. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.





Upon entry is the living room with the 86” UHD TV – the biggest UHD TV of LG in the Philippines. It’s a Smart TV that along with the other appliances. It has a Home Dashboard that acts as your control board for everything connected. With it, you can keep everything connected in one place. Monitor and control your smart home devices directly from the LG ThinQ AI TV using the easy and intuitive Home Dashboard.





In the master’s bedroom, they will be greeted with the LG’s newest TV, the LG GX 65 inch 4K SMART OLED TV, which boasts of self-lit pixels that automatically turn on and off to create perfect blacks and infinite contrast. With its gallery flush design, the LG GX65 can fit perfectly with any interior, even looking like a piece of art itself. Supplying the immersive audio for this room is the LG XBoom Go PL5. What separates this from regular Bluetooth speakers is that LG’s XBoom PL series uses British Meridian technology, which is one of the most influential audio technology pioneers in the world. The XBoom PL5 is portable and can be placed anywhere. With its long 20 hour battery life, you can bring it with you anywhere you see fit. An LG monitor is also here for quick video conferences and work related activities. The 27UL850 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor has 4k resolution and an IPS panel. This IPS panels is characterized as having the best color and viewing angles perfect for content creators.





As they move to the entertainment room, they will see the LG 75” 8K NanoCell TV, which uses nanoparticles to deliver pure, true color. With its Nano accuracy combined with its wide viewing angle, colors are not compromised when viewed within 180 degrees. The speakers used for the entertainment room is the LG Sound Bar SN6Y. It has both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X which provides powerful and more realistic audio entertainment, and immersive surround sound. High resolution audio and AI Sound Pro all combine for a premium home theater experience. When it’s time for work, the LG UltraWide 34WL85C takes center stage. It’s a 34-inch IPS curved monitor, with WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The 21:9 aspect ratio feature on a 34” screen means that you can have the screen space of two monitors without needing to take up as much table space. The arc based design leaves you with space for your notes and other work supplies.





As the segment moves into the kitchen, the popular LG Instaview Door-in-Door Refrigerator makes an appearance. The InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer. And of course, you can also control it with your smart phone thanks to Smart ThinQ AI. For the service kitchen, the refrigerator used is the Two Door Top freezer with Door in Door. Door in Door enables you to get small items inside without opening the whole fridge door. Inverter Linear Compressor is not just about energy savings but also prolonging the freshness through linear cooling. Door Cooling+ helps you attain even and faster cooling thus preventing dead spots inside your fridge. This feature practically eliminates temperature fluctuations as refrigerator doors open and close, making your food fresh for even longer.





Finally, for the laundry area, you’ll see the LG TWINWash™. It has an LG main washer which features a washer & a dryer (2-in-1) and an LG mini washer for additional loads you might have. Save space in your home and make more room for your family. For this model (F2721HTWV), it has a capacity of 21kg for washing and 12kg for drying. It has 2 different capacities because – when drying clothes you would need more space for the air to flow and evenly dry out your clothes. The overall drum can accommodate up to 21kg of clothes – it is our biggest capacity for our front load washing machines, you can even have your duvet or comforter washed in it. For the mini washer, it has a capacity of 3.5kg which will be perfect for your intimates or lingerie, wool, baby wear or clothes which we prefer to be hand washed. Together, the LG TWINWash™ will make it easier for you to wash TWO loads at the same time!When done with the laundry, you’ll want to use the Heat Pump dryer. It comes equipped with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ that provides the higher level of energy efficiency or shorter time in drying your clothes. Its Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or save time depends on your lifestyle.





Catch Philippine Realty TV on CNN Philippines this Sunday, January 24 at 8PM and watch just how smart LG’s smart home can get.

# # #





About LG Electronics Inc.





Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.





For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram.









LG 75” 8K NanoCell TV



LG 75” 8K NanoCell TV



LG Sound Bar SN6Y







Entertainment room with the LG 75” 8k NanoCell TV







Features the LG UltraWide 34WL85C







Features the LG GX 65 inch 4K SMART OLED TV







LG Instaview Door-in-Door Refrigerator







LG TWINWash™



