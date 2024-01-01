Various activities occur daily in different areas of your home, and these activities may require different temperature settings to keep you feeling comfortable.





Frequently used rooms, such as living rooms and bedrooms, will typically need to be kept at a comfortable temperature throughout the day. In contrast, rooms used less frequently, such as guest rooms or storage rooms, can be kept at a slightly cooler temperature. If you cook frequently using an oven, this will ambiently heat your kitchen and subsequently require higher cooling system usage in warmer weather.



In addition, some rooms may have specific temperature requirements. For example, a nursery for a baby, a room for someone with health issues, or a home gym may require different and specific temperature ranges.





To maintain a comfortable temperature across different rooms in the house, use an air conditioning system with flexible settings. Within the LG ThinQ app, The ThinQ app also helps you monitor energy usage and take advantage of smart functions, such as Energy Saving Mode.

*Features provided by ThinQ may vary by country and region.