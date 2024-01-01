How to use your air conditioner efficiently

Regularly checking your air filter is an essential step in air conditioner maintenance. A dirty air filter reduces the efficiency of an air conditioner because it restricts airflow. This means the air conditioner must work harder to circulate air, which increases energy consumption (and your electricity bill) and decreases cooling performance. Additionally, a dirty filter can negatively affect your health.



We recommend checking your air filter once every two weeks.



When cleaning an air conditioner unit within your home, first unplug the unit from the power supply. Open your windows and wipe the exterior and operation panel with a soft cloth or wet wipes.



Before opening the machine and cleaning inside, take a picture to help yourself remember how to put everything back together! Remove the filter from the main body of the air conditioner and wash off the dust with water. If dirt does not come off with ease, soak the filter in lukewarm water with a mild detergent, such as unscented dish soap, and gently scrub off any stubborn dirt with a soft brush.



After cleaning, place the filter in a shaded area and let it air dry completely. You can place it in the sun to dry, but be careful, as the plastic mold around the filter may warp or damage it during exposure to direct sunlight for extended periods.



Cleaning the interior of the unit is also important. If dust accumulates inside the machine, the air conditioner may take more time to cool down and could consume more power. Not cleaning the interior can also cause unpleasant odors from within the machine.



For ceiling-mounted air conditioner units, cleaning the external grill and dust filter yourself is possible; however, it is recommended to use a professional air conditioner cleaning company to disassemble and clean the internal parts of the air conditioning unit. In addition, different air conditioning models may have differing cleaning practices, and it is recommended that you consult a specialist if necessary.



Finally, after finishing cleaning the indoor unit of the air conditioner, select Fan Mode for 30 minutes to 1 hour to remove any moisture that may remain within the unit.