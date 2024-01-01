Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG K8 (2017) - Gold

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG K8 (2017) - Gold

LGX240K

LG K8 (2017) - Gold

(3)

Full-featured 13MP Rear Camera<br>1

Full-featured 13MP Rear Camera

Catch the moment, just how you lived it.
In every single way, the full-featured 13MP camera brilliantly captures the best moments of your life. Now with a large 1/3" sensor and an ultra-bright F2.2 lens that catches light even in the dimmest conditions, all your moments are clear, sharp, and sharable.
5MP Selfie Camera with Gesture Shot<br>1

5MP Selfie Camera with Gesture Shot

One gesture grabs the perfect shot.
Pushing buttons creates shaky shots. Just close your hand to start the 3-second timer, for crisp selfies every time. Smiles highly recommended.

5.0" HD On-cell Touch Display with 2.5D Arc Glass1

5.0" HD On-cell Touch Display with 2.5D Arc Glass

Wide display, smooth edges.
The big bright 5.0" HD On-cell display has 2.5D Arc glass edges that are smooth to the touch. Your eyes and fingers will thank you.

Enhanced Performance<br>1

Enhanced Performance

Faster and in control.
1.3GHz Quad-Core with 1.5GB RAM speeds up processing, while the 16GB eMMC stores all your favorite music & videos for instant access. It's all powered by a long-lasting 2,500mAh removable battery.
Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Display

    5.0" HD

  • Camera

    13MP Rear Camera
    5MP Front Camera

  • CPU

    Quad-Core Processor

  • Memory

    1.5GB RAM
    16GB ROM

  • Battery

    2500mAh Removable

  • Network

    Cat. 4

  • Dimension

    147.15 x 73.2 x 8.25 mm

  • Features

    Dual SIM

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you