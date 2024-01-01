LG K8 (2017) - Indigo Blue

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full-featured 13MP Rear Camera
In every single way, the full-featured 13MP camera brilliantly captures the best moments of your life. Now with a large 1/3" sensor and an ultra-bright F2.2 lens that catches light even in the dimmest conditions, all your moments are clear, sharp, and sharable.