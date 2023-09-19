About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

purchase benefits banner

Discover the benefits of purchasing from the LG online shop

Special Offers

Special Offers

Every week on the LG Online Shop you will be able to discover new products on offer from the entire LG catalog. You will find promotions for TVs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Dryers and Monitors discounted at special prices.

 

Visit the new section dedicated to LG Offers and discover the opportunities not to be missed.

Special Offers Go to Offers

Secure Online Payments

Secure Online Payments

On LG Online Shop, payments can be made simply and securely even without being registered. The most common payment methods are accepted such VISA, MADA , MASTERCARD AND AMEX.

Find out all the information on payments in our FAQ

Free shipping

Free Shipping

Shipments are free for all LG products and are carried out throughout the national territory. In particular, for large products it is possible to take advantage of the delivery by appointment including installation and connection to the home systems.

 

ind out all the information on shipments in our FAQ

Registration on the site

Registration on the Site

Register on the LG Online Shop where you can check your orders, their status and access special services reserved for LG customers.

Registration on the Site Sign In