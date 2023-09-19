About Cookies on This Site

Air-cooled Screw Heat Pump

With LG's Air Cooled Screw Heat Pump System your office space will be the perfect temperature. Discover how LG uses powerful technology to deliver incredible results every time. Learn more about the product features below.

Air-cooled_Screw_Heat_Pump_01

Air-cooled Screw Heat Pump

Features Line Up
Features
Air-cooled_Screw_Heat_Pump_02

Utilizing Unused Energy as Heat Source

It supplies high temperature water up to 80℃ by using 70-80％ of unused energy such as waste heat source, river water and ground water discharged from power plants and sewage treatment plants. It can save energy economically because it draws low temperature heat energy to high temperature heat energy with small amount of energy.

Applicable for Various Sites

Hot water production is possible at various sites such as industrial site and sewage treatment plant. Specialized solution is provided to offer stable and efficient operation even under harsh conditions.

Economical Energy Saving System

With Centrifugal Heat Pump, 70％ of the operational cost and 80％ of the greenhouse gas emission can be saved in comparison to fossil fuels.

Micro Channel Heat Exchanger (MCHX)

Made of 100％ aluminum alloy material, Micro Channel Heat Exchanger(MCHX) has good heat transfer efficiency and is resistant to corrosion. The heat exchange area has increased compared to the conventional fin, and the weight and volume have been reduced, resulting in a compact product.

Condenser & Wide Louver Fin

The V-shaped condenser structure has increased the heat transfer area as opposed to the conventional W-type model. The heat transfer efficiency is greatly improved in comparison to the conventional product by applying Wide Louver Fin.

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_07

Optimized Central Control

Control solutions such as ACP IV and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Reduced Weight & Size

Valuable floor space can be saved by reducing installation area and weight.

Noise Reduction

It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.

Black Box Feature

It stores and analyzes operation record for quick diagnosis to provide solution in case of failure.

Air-cooled_Screw_Heat_Pump_07

Air-cooled Screw Chiller Line Up

MULTI_V_5_13

