8 Common HVAC Installation Mistakes

Proper ductwork is essential to avoiding major indoor air quality issues. Some homeowners keep the old ducts even after installing a new HVAC unit. It may save you money initially but it’s not always ideal. Old ducts trap impurities such as dust, debris, pollen, and mold. A poorly sealed duct will lower the air quality and expose you to irritants and air pollutants, resulting in allergy symptoms, breathing problems, and other health-related risks.8) The old ducts could also be incompatible with your new system, especially if you changed the size of the HVAC unit. If your ducts are too small, they will not allow proper and sufficient airflow.9) This will dramatically lower the cooling performance of the system.



