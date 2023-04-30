Did you ever think an HVAC system could understand a building even more than the building’s occupants? The Multi V i’s sophisticated AI engine enables AI Smart Care to leverage spatial and situational learning. This learning makes it possible to optimize operation by adjusting cooling or heating power according to several variables (including the number of people in the room) and detect humidity levels as well as indoor and outside ambient temperature. This enables the product to improve energy savings by up to 24.7%.1) Meanwhile, AI Indoor Space Care helps maintain a steady temperature and reduce energy consumption by automatically turning on indoor units in occupied areas and turning them off in unoccupied areas.

1) Tested internally following KS Test Standard (KS B ISO 15042:2006) using 24 horsepower (HP) model Multi V i. Results may vary depending on the applied model, local temperature, and actual environment.