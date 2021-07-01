If your air conditioner is not cooling properly or the airflow is not as powerful as it should be, your HVAC system may be telling you that the ducts or vents are blocked. Luckily, this is an issue that can often be easily remedied. A good place to start is the filters. When filters are dirty, air cannot flow properly through your system and cool the air in your home. The filters are located either in your indoor units or perhaps behind the grille in the hallway if you have a ducted system. These should be changed regularly for clean and free-flowing air. Keeping the outdoor condenser clean and clear of debris is also important to ensure proper airflow. You can clear debris from all sides of the condenser with a garden hose after shutting the system off.