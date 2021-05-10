With autumn in full swing and providing a relief from the summer heat, it will soon be time turn on our heating systems. But before you crank up the thermostat, there are a few steps you can take to ensure your HVAC system runs smooth and keeps you warm all winter long. It's always best to stay ahead of the game and when it comes to your HVAC system, this is all the more important. Here are some simple tips to get your heating system ready for the cold season.