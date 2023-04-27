BEAT THE HEAT THIS SUMMER WITH A FREE AC CHECKUP FROM LG

LG’s Retrofit Solution is designed with energy efficiency in mind, which not only saves customers money on energy bills but also reduces overall energy consumption. LG’s Retrofit Solution comes with great benefits like providing better comfort as inverter air conditioners cool faster and maintain precise room temperature, LG’s retrofit solution can also reuse existing installation materials offering you quick and easy replacements. By upgrading your old air conditioners with LG’s energy efficient inverter conditioner, you will receive a special discount in addition to free Wi-Fi dongle for smartphone connectivity, free annual maintenance contract for 1 year as well as special prices on new product installation. Additionally, LG offers eco-friendly disposal services for old air conditioning units to ensure that they are properly disposed of and do not harm the environment. By choosing LG for their air conditioning needs, customers will ensure taking a closer step to having a more sustainable and environmental future. With LG Electronics, staying cool this summer doesn't have to come at the cost of the planet.